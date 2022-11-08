Ohio: Live election results 2022

On Nov. 8, voters will be at the polls casting final votes in the midterm elections. All seats in the House of Representatives hang in the balance, as well as 35 Senate seats. Governor's offices in 36 states and 3 territories are also up for grabs.

In Ohio, voters are choosing candidates in a slate of races. Many polls show Republicans holding the lead in most races.

One exception, however, is the race for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance. The two candidates have been neck-and-neck over the course of their campaigns, and since this race could help decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, many — not just in Ohio, but across the nation — are watching it closely.

Below, you'll find AP results for Ohio's big open seats — governor; U.S. Senate; all 15 House seats; and the state's two ballot initiatives.

For the results of down-ticket races not listed here, as well as local contests and ballot initiatives, please visit your county's Board of Elections page:

Ohio Governor

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is being challenged by Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton.

Ohioans who were holding out hope the two would appear on stage together to answer questions were disappointed to learn there were no statewide debates scheduled between the two. Despite Whaley's calls for such a debate, DeWine declined all invitations.

Though polling suggests it's unlikely Whaley will win, the race has already made history: Whaley is the first woman from a major party to be elected in a gubernatorial primary.

Loading...

U.S. Senate

In Ohio, operatives in both parties strongly urged ignoring the polls throughout this campaign. While Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan held eyebrow-raising leads here for some time over struggling Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance, people close to both campaigns emphasized that the Republican lean of this state would likely move it in Vance's direction, NPR reports.

Loading...

Ohio House

The seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are apportioned based on state population according to the Census. Ohio has 15 congressional districts, and therefore 15 representatives in the U.S. House. Ohio is losing one seat in the U.S. House in 2023 due to the results of the 2020 Census.

The most recent Congressional map approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission — although condemned by Democrats and voters rights groups for being gerrymandered to favor Republicans — is in place for the 2022 election.

Find out what congressional district you live in here.

Loading...

Ballot initiatives

Voters will see two statewide issues in the November election which were placed on the Ohio ballot by state legislators through two joint resolutions passed by a Republican majority and with support from some Democratic lawmakers.

Issue 1 would allow judges to consider public safety when setting the amount for cash bail. It would also remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority to set the rules on bail.

Issue 2 would include language in the state constitution that reinforces the qualifications to vote, with an emphasis on making sure that non-U.S. citizens cannot participate in elections.