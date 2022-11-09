9 out of 12 local school ballot issues fail, meaning districts will have to tighten budgets

Twelve Cincinnati-area school levies and bond issues made their way onto ballots this election. Many of them were to help districts account for rising operating costs and growing student populations.

Districts whose levies were not approved by voters may now be considering cuts to stay within budget.

Cincinnati Public Schools was one of only three local school districts to have its levy passed. This election was the third time taxpayers approved the levy.

Levies from Kings Local Schools and Lebanon City Schools also received approval from voters. The Kings District says its enrollment has increased by nearly 600 students and the added funds will help the school system stay on track.

Two bond issues from Northwest Local Schools and Goshen Local Schools were intended for the construction of new school buildings, but didn't succeed in attracting support from voters.

The Northwest Schools bond issue planned to provide new or renovated buildings for all of its kindergarten through eighth grade students. The bond would have cost taxpayers in the district close to $9 million annually.

Goshen Local Schools had plans for a new building for grades 4-6 and wanted to add classrooms to its high school to keep pace with the growing number of students entering the district.

For some districts, like Ross Local Schools, the levy failures will mean budget cuts. The district says it may consider cutting transportation, arts, physical education, and some advanced placement courses due to a lack of funding.