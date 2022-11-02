Which Cincinnati-area school levies will be on the ballot Nov. 8?

On Tuesday, voters in four area counties will be deciding whether or not to approve bond issues and tax levies for local schools.

A number of school districts are proposing new property tax levies to cover increasing operating costs, while other school systems are relying on voters to renew long-standing levies passed in previous elections.

Others, like Northwest Schools and Goshen Local Schools, will be asking voters to approve bond issues to allow the districts to expand and update facilities to help the schools' systems accommodate growing communities.

Hamilton County



Cincinnati Public Schools: The area's largest school district has proposed the renewal of an existing $51.5 million levy first enacted in 2008. This summer, the school board moved the levy from a five-year cycle to a 10-year cycle to avoid "levy fatigue" by the taxpayers. If the levy is not approved, the district will have to cut $25 million from its budget each year, according to the school board. If passed, it will be the third time taxpayers have voted to approve the levy.



Loveland City Schools: This additional tax levy is the first proposed by the district in eight years. Superintendent Mike Broadwater says the levy would mostly be used to cover the school's operating costs. The rest of the funds would go toward bringing back busing for the district's high school, and would also allow the district to hire up to five new staff members over the next three years, if needed.



This additional tax levy is the first proposed by the district in eight years. Superintendent Mike Broadwater says the levy would mostly be used to cover the school's operating costs. The rest of the funds would go toward bringing back busing for the district's high school, and would also allow the district to hire up to five new staff members over the next three years, if needed. Northwest Local Schools (Bond Issue): Last year the district updated its Master Facility Plan to address the needs in each of its buildings. The district settled on a plan to replace outdated buildings, combine three middle schools into two middle schools, and add modern technology and safety measures in its schools. The bond issue would raise $8,704,807 annually to pay for the $175,850,000 project over a max period of 38 years.



Winton Woods City Schools: The school board placed this five-year emergency operating levy on the ballot to raise $3 million annually for classroom expenses, utilities, supplies and staff salaries. The district says it has a declining fund balance and its expenses are exceeding its annual revenues.

Butler County

Ross Local Schools: This additional tax levy for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit of over $3 million a year would be used for the district's daily operating costs, and to maintain the quality of education offered to students, according to the district. The levy failed on the primary ballot earlier this year and the district says this current levy will need to pass or the school system will consider cuts to the budget, including transportation, arts, physical education and its number of advanced placement courses.



Talawanda City Schools: The state of Ohio determines Talawanda to be a wealthy school district. As a result, the district claims it receives little to no additional funding from the state to cover rising costs. This additional tax levy would cover staff salaries, utilities, programming services and transportation. Talawanda City Schools says if passed, the levy would help maintain the district's standard of excellence.

Clermont County

Blanchester Local Schools: After the proposed levy failed in the May primary election, the district is hoping for success this time around, with a levy utilizing 1.5% of residents income for six years. Funds would cover building improvements and the school district's current expenses.



After the proposed levy failed in the May primary election, the district is hoping for success this time around, with a levy utilizing 1.5% of residents income for six years. Funds would cover building improvements and the school district's current expenses. Felicity-Franklin Local Schools: The district is proposing an additional tax levy for current expenses over five years. If passed, the levy would generate around $891,115 for the district annually.



The district is proposing an additional tax levy for current expenses over five years. If passed, the levy would generate around $891,115 for the district annually. Goshen Local Schools (Bond Issue): The district says it is 400 students over capacity and expects over a thousand additional students to enter the district in the next 10 years. The bond issue would pay for renovations, additional classrooms at the high school, and a new building for grades 4-6. All together, it would cost the district close to $50 million for the improvements. Updates to nearby Goshen Road to relieve traffic congestion during busy periods is also included in the project. The bond would be paid annually over a maximum period of 38 years.

Warren County