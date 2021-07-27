-
Sixty years after the Brown v. Board of Education desegregation ruling, many schools are still racially divided. According to 2012-13 state data, in…
Seventy-five percent of transgender youth feel unsafe at school and 59 percent have been denied access to restrooms that match their gender identity,…
Legal Battle Over The Obama Administration's Public School Guidelines Regarding Transgender StudentsLast month, the Obama Administration instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the restroom corresponding to their gender identity.…
It’s known as Ohio’s “5 of 8 rule” - for every 1,000 students, school districts must hire five service personnel from a list of eight, including art…
According to the Association for College Admission Counseling, the average U.S. school has one guidance counselor for every 500 students. In many poorer…
As part of WVXU’s continuing support of the American Graduate initiative, Mark Perzel welcomes Dr. Mary Ronan, superintendent of the Cincinnati Public…