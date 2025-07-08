Public school districts file suit calling vouchers unconstitutional
A group of about 200 public school districts in Ohio are suing the state, and recently got a win. In late June, a judge sided with the group Vouchers Hurt Ohio, ruling that the EdChoice program is unconstitutional.
But the case must now go to the 10th District Court of Appeals and then the Ohio Supreme Court.
Advocates for private school vouchers say Ohio families rely on this program, and they are confident the Supreme Court will side with them.
On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with supporters and opponents of private school vouchers about the next steps in this lawsuit.
Guests:
- Dan Heintz, board of education member, Cleveland Heights-University Heights
- Eric Frank, president, School Choice Ohio
