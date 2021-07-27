Cincinnati Public School District

-
In a crowded cafeteria at Shroder High School in Madisonville students line up at a vending machine where they can get a "grab and go" breakfast. Others…
-
During a kindergarten math class at Roselawn Condon School, teachers throw around terms like schematic, fulcrum, balanced and unbalanced.This "Language of…
-
The Ohio Department of Education is taking additional steps in the data-scrubbing case involving Cincinnati Public Schools and six other districts around…
-
Faced with an estimated $14.8 million dollar budget gap, the Cincinnati school district is asking the public for ideas on reducing costs and raising…
-
New policy In order to comply with state rules, Cincinnati Public Schools says it has changed the way it reports when a student transfers from one school…
-
When the brand new Aiken High School opens this fall, students will be introduced to personalized learning. Part of the plan is a Carpe Diem charter…
-
Business and Community leaders are coming together to launch a city-wide initiative to get more - if not all- kids in pre-school.Studies show children who…
-
It's unusual for a public school district to partner with a charter school, but that will happen this fall when Carpe Diem opens inside the new Aiken High…
-
A new audit released by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost has identified more cases of school districts that are believed to have scrubbed data on state reports.Four…
-
While visiting the Cincinnati Zoo this year, I struck up a conversation with a few of the young people working at the zoo and was amazed to find out that…