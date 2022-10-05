© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent discusses district's most pressing needs and greatest successes

Published October 5, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
012722 Iranetta Wright.PNG
Courtesy of Cincinnati Public Schools
Iranetta Wright has been selected as the new superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools. Since 2017, she's served as the Deputy Superintendent of Schools for Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Cincinnati Public Schools new superintendent, Iranetta Wright, packed a lot into her first 100 days on the job, including the creation of a plan to move the district forward.

Among the areas she identified to focus on are communication and culture.

Now, Wright joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss how the school year is going and the progress she believes the district is making.

She also discusses the challenges that remain and the district’s performance on the latest Ohio School Report Card.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCincinnati Public SchoolsCincinnati Public School DistrictIranetta WrightEducation
Stay Connected