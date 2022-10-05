Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent discusses district's most pressing needs and greatest successes

Cincinnati Public Schools new superintendent, Iranetta Wright, packed a lot into her first 100 days on the job, including the creation of a plan to move the district forward.

Among the areas she identified to focus on are communication and culture.

Now, Wright joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss how the school year is going and the progress she believes the district is making.

She also discusses the challenges that remain and the district’s performance on the latest Ohio School Report Card.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

