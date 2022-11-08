Kentucky: Live election results 2022

This year, Kentuckians will weigh in on races for U.S. Senate, Congress, the legislature, state Supreme Court and a variety of local elections. Voters will also decide two proposed amendments to the commonwealth's constitution — one allowing the legislature to call itself into session, and the other on whether abortion is a protected right under the Kentucky constitution.

Below, you'll find AP results for Kentucky's big open seats — U.S. Senate; House seats; and the state's two ballot initiatives.

For the results of down-ticket races not listed here, as well as local contests and ballot initiatives, please visit Kentucky.gov and select the county in which you live.



U.S. Senate

Republican incumbent Rand Paul is running for his third six-year term. He opted out of a debate with his main opponent, Democrat Charles Booker.

The election is a contest of stark opposites, NPR member station WFPL reports, with Paul’s libertarian-leaning stance of limited government and less spending pitted against Booker’s progressive policy platform he dubs the “Kentucky New Deal.”

Kentucky House

Most of interest to those in the Tri-State is the 4th District race, which stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.

Ballot initiatives

Voters in Kentucky are voting on two amendments to the state constitution:

Amendment 1 would add language to the Kentucky Constitution that would give the state legislature more power and allow them to meet more. Kentucky’s legislature currently meets for a limited time (either 30 or 60 working days, depending on the year), unless summoned for a special legislative session, which currently can only be called by the governor. Under this amendment, the House Speaker and Senate President would be able to jointly call a special session, lasting up to 12 days. The proposal would also allow the legislature to extend the regular session if approved by three-fifths of both the state House and Senate.

Amendment 2 would add language to the Kentucky Constitution saying that nothing within the state’s fundamental legal document should protect access to abortion. Kentucky legislators have already passed measures effectively banning abortion in the state. This proposed amendment would bolster those anti-abortion laws, and try to prevent courts from interpreting a legal right to abortion under the state constitution.