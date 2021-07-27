-
An effort is underway to make sure immigrants and minorities feel welcome and safe in the Hamilton County Courthouse. This comes after reports that at…
-
Hamilton County's general fund will receive an unanticipated $681,000 deposit. Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval says his office and the prosecutor started…
-
The Hamilton County Clerk of Courts says his office is taking steps to guard against fake documents. Aftab Pureval's announcement comes after a CBS News…
-
A now former employee of the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office is facing a list of criminal charges for providing confidential information from…
-
Let's be honest here.Unless you are a practicing attorney or a judge, had you ever spent more than 10 seconds thinking about the Hamilton County Clerk of…
-
Cincinnati City Council strikes a compromise on human services funding, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts offers employees wage hikes and paid family leave…
-
The Hamilton County Clerk of Court says the minimum starting wage in his office is now $16 an hour. The change affects 72 of the more than 200 employees…
-
Democrat Aftab Pureval did something Tuesday night that seemed impossible for the past few generations of Democrats in Hamilton County – he defeated a…
-
Alright, admit it – you've seen the TV ads with the earnest looking young man talking seriously about what he would do if he were elected to be Hamilton…