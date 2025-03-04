Why were evictions in Hamilton County so high in 2024?
Hamilton County had more eviction filings in 2024 than before the COVID-19 pandemic and had an eviction rate higher than the national average.
That’s according to data from The Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why evictions are up, hear what rights tenants have when they face eviction and get the perspective of landlords.
Below is information on tenant rights from the city of Cincinnati specific to renters in the city. Some of the legal rules discussed below do not apply outside the city.
Guests:
- Nicholas DiNardo, managing attorney, Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio
- Tom Hodges, managing attorney, J. Thomas Hodges & Associates
- Nick Zingarelli, director and chief attorney, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Help Center
