At 9:00 a.m. on any given weekday, tenants are at the Hamilton County Municipal Court in eviction court pleading their case to a magistrate.A study from…
There are more than 12,000 evictions a year in Hamilton County. That's 34% higher than the national average. Now, the Legal Aid Society of Greater…
President Lynden Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act into law in April 1968, the same month the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. The bill…
Fueled in part by the opioid crisis, an increasing number of grandparents and other relatives need to get custody of Hamilton County children and don't…
Wending your way through the family court system can be an intimidating experience. If you do not have the money to hire an attorney and must face the…
Being an entrepreneur or starting a new company has its risks, more than half of all new businesses fail within four years, and the failure rate for…
Creation of a diversity respect program is at the center of a settlement between the Northwest Local School District and four former and current Colerain…
A federal judge must decide whether to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Colerain High School and the Northwest Local School District violated the free speech…