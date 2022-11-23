Ask the experts about Thanksgiving with your four-legged friend

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and while you prepare to have a house full of guests and a table full of food, what special considerations do you need to make for your pets?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about caring for our pets around the holiday with our panel of experts. They’re here to answer all of your questions and share some advice.

Guests:



Jennifer Wells, DVM, program director and professor of veterinary technology at the Veterinary Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati, Blue Ash College



Leanne Lilly DVM, DACVB, assistant professor, clinical section head, behavioral medicine, The Ohio State University Veterinary Clinical Sciences



Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer, owner, Paws Look Listen

