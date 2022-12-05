The holidays are a great time for genealogical exploration

The holidays are a time when many loved ones gather. That can be a perfect opportunity to explore your family history.

The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati and BespokenLive Preserving Your Family History Through Storytelling a workshop focused on the techniques for capturing your family’s legacy. The event is Dec 11 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the American Jewish Archives or streaming.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss tips and strategies for creating that record of the past and capturing the personal stories that fill out your family tree.

Guests:



Joey Taylor, director, BespokenLive



David Harris, executive director, Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: