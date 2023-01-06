© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Biden's visit, a wild House speaker vote in Ohio and more top stories

Published January 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
friday news review no host
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

President Biden was flanked by governors and senators from both parties as he praised the bipartisanship that will fix the Brent Spence Bridge. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about his visit to the Tri-State and where the massive project stands.

Plus, the terrifying scene on the Bengals’ field Monday night shocked fans and stopped the team’s game against Buffalo. We’ll discuss the outpouring of worldwide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Ohio House chose a speaker much more quickly than representatives in the nation’s capital. We’ll hear about state lawmakers’ unexpected pick.

And in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth Wednesday night he addressed the problems in the state’s juvenile justice system. We’ll discuss what proposals he laid out.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected