Biden's visit, a wild House speaker vote in Ohio and more top stories
President Biden was flanked by governors and senators from both parties as he praised the bipartisanship that will fix the Brent Spence Bridge. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about his visit to the Tri-State and where the massive project stands.
Plus, the terrifying scene on the Bengals’ field Monday night shocked fans and stopped the team’s game against Buffalo. We’ll discuss the outpouring of worldwide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
The Ohio House chose a speaker much more quickly than representatives in the nation’s capital. We’ll hear about state lawmakers’ unexpected pick.
And in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth Wednesday night he addressed the problems in the state’s juvenile justice system. We’ll discuss what proposals he laid out.
Guests:
- Nick Swartsell, Cincinnati Edition assistant producer, WVXU
- Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of The Skinny podcast, Local 12
- Ann Thompson, reporter and mid-day host, WVXU
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau
- Jeremy Pelzer, politics reporter, The Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com
- Mark Payne, politics and government reporter, LINK NKY
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: