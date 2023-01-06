Biden's visit, a wild House speaker vote in Ohio and more top stories

President Biden was flanked by governors and senators from both parties as he praised the bipartisanship that will fix the Brent Spence Bridge. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about his visit to the Tri-State and where the massive project stands.

Plus, the terrifying scene on the Bengals’ field Monday night shocked fans and stopped the team’s game against Buffalo. We’ll discuss the outpouring of worldwide support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Ohio House chose a speaker much more quickly than representatives in the nation’s capital. We’ll hear about state lawmakers’ unexpected pick.

And in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth Wednesday night he addressed the problems in the state’s juvenile justice system. We’ll discuss what proposals he laid out.

