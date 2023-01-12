Members of Cincinnati's food scene remember Jean-Robert

Renowned Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, who helped usher in Greater Cincinnati's restaurant renaissance, died in December from a rare form of cancer. The French born and trained chef moved to Cincinnati in 1993 to become head chef of the famed five-star restaurant Maisonette. He stayed to launch his own ventures and grow his family.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with some of his friends and fans from the Cincinnati food scene about his life and legacy.

Guests:



Suzy DeYoung, founder, La Soupe



Jean-François Flechet, founder, Taste of Belgium



Polly Campbell, former Cincinnati Enquirer food writer, author of Cincinnati Food

