© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

A new study could help teen drivers with ADHD

Published January 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
student driving.jpg
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
/
Courtesy
A participant in the integrated desktop and simulator training, which reduced crash risk by 40%.

Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teenagers, with teen drivers four times as likely to be involved in a crash as adult drivers. And for teens with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, the risks are even higher.

A study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center found a way to reduce driver inattention among teens with ADHD. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the results of the study and how it helped one young driver.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionADHDdrivingdistracted driving
Stay Connected