A new study could help teen drivers with ADHD

Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teenagers, with teen drivers four times as likely to be involved in a crash as adult drivers. And for teens with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, the risks are even higher.

A study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center found a way to reduce driver inattention among teens with ADHD. On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the results of the study and how it helped one young driver.

Guests:



Jeff Epstein Ph.d., pediatric psychologist, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center



Nadia Tawfik, study participant

