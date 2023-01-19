© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?

Published January 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Brian Lawson rolls a marijuana cigarette at the BC Marijuana Party Headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver is in the marijuana-friendly corner of Canada.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
Ohio legislatures have until May 3 to act.

Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use.

If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol could gather signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss where Ohioans and leaders stand on recreational marijuana and the process to legalize it in the state.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

