Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?

Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use.

If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol could gather signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss where Ohioans and leaders stand on recreational marijuana and the process to legalize it in the state.

