Update: Data for January 2020 was not available by press time. Protests throughout the summer of 2020 demanded the national spotlight focus on the…
Some states around Ohio have legalized recreational marijuana. But Ohio’s Governor isn’t embracing that possibility.
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.It is now legal for qualified patients to purchase…
There continue to be concerns by cities and police agencies that they can no longer easily prosecute people who are carrying small amounts of marijuana...
The City of Cincinnati is dismissing all charges for 100 grams or less of marijuana.Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says City Solicitor Paula…
The backer of a new law legalizing hemp and CBD oil in Ohio says law enforcement officials will soon have access to new testing technology that will be...
Cincinnati City Council voted five-three Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of less than 100 grams of marijuana.The ordinance states "no person…
Cincinnati Council is expected to finally take votes Wednesday morning on several ordinances to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of…
The rush to see which medical marijuana dispensary would be the first to open in Southwest Ohio is over. About Wellness Ohio welcomed customers Tuesday…
At least a dozen bio-tech companies plan to make the main chemicals in marijuana synthetically, according to the MIT Technology Review.The rush to make…