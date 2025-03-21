Mason affirms ban on all marijuana businesses within city limits

The city council in Mason has unanimously voted to bar any marijuana businesses from operating in the city.

The cultivation, processing, and sale of medical marijuana within city limits has been banned since 2018. That ban now covers recreational pot.

The vote comes a month after the council agreed to revisit their policy following changes to state law in 2023.

Councilwoman Joy Bennett said she was ready to allow medical and recreational businesses to operate, but changed her mind after meeting with several groups of residents.

“Ultimately, what swayed me was the conversations that we had," she said during the most recent council meeting. "I had an opportunity to meet with a number of residents who were able to explain and describe their experience, their backgrounds and the reasons why they are concerned about these businesses here in Mason and that’s what we need. We need to have more conversations with each other.”

In February, Bennett had reached out to constituents for input on the city’s zoning regulations on marijuana-related businesses.

She said she mostly heard from voters who want to ban all marijuana businesses.

However, most Mason voters approved adult-use recreational marijuana in the 2023 statewide issue. Only 1 precinct overwhelmingly opposed legalizing the drug.

