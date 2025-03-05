Is there an effective THC breathalyzer?

The Ohio Senate has passed a major overhaul to the state’s recreational marijuana program with new restrictions. But a separate bill would double the amount of THC a driver can legally have in their system.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the science behind cannabis and driving, and ask how law enforcement tests for intoxication.

Guests:

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Cinnamon Bidwell, Ph.D., associate professor University of Colorado Boulder Department of Psychology and Neuroscience

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: