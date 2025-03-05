Is there an effective THC breathalyzer?
The Ohio Senate has passed a major overhaul to the state’s recreational marijuana program with new restrictions. But a separate bill would double the amount of THC a driver can legally have in their system.
On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the science behind cannabis and driving, and ask how law enforcement tests for intoxication.
Guests:
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Cinnamon Bidwell, Ph.D., associate professor University of Colorado Boulder Department of Psychology and Neuroscience
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
