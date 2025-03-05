© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Cincinnati Edition

Is there an effective THC breathalyzer?

Published March 5, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
a hand holds a few bunches of marijuana
Pixabay

The Ohio Senate has passed a major overhaul to the state’s recreational marijuana program with new restrictions. But a separate bill would double the amount of THC a driver can legally have in their system.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the science behind cannabis and driving, and ask how law enforcement tests for intoxication.

Guests:

  • Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
  • Cinnamon Bidwell, Ph.D., associate professor University of Colorado Boulder Department of Psychology and Neuroscience

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionmarijuanaOVI
Stay Connected