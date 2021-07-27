-
A new Ohio law imposing stiffer penalties on drunk drivers took effect in April. Annie's Law increases the mandatory minimum driving suspension for…
-
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has cited Rock Casino Caesars Cincinnati, also known as the Horseshoe Casino, for over-serving a patron who allegedly caused…
-
After a Wilmington man gets out of jail, if he wants to go anyplace he's either going to have to walk or hitch a ride following his 20th DUI…
-
A Northern Kentucky lawmaker plans to re-introduce a bill requiring people with first time impaired driving convictions to install interlock systems in…