Is today's marijuana too strong?

Recreational marijuana sales began this summer in Ohio and demand for product has been, well, high. But as soon as the new law passed in the state, there was debate over tetrahydrocannabinol levels, or THC.

The average levels of THC — the psychoactive compound that produces a high — have been gradually increasing over the decades. Malcolm Ferguson of The Atlantic found that 25 years ago, the average THC level in marijuana was 5% to 16%. Compare that to Ohio’s recreational marijuana law which allows plant material of up to 35% THC and extract of up to 90% THC.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss whether potency levels have increased, whether market factors and recreational legalization play a role, and discuss the health effects.

