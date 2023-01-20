Cincinnati sues two landlords, Bengals and Bills meet again, plus more top stories

Cincinnati leaders are taking aim at large investment companies they say are neglecting their property and tenants. This week Cincinnati sued one of the city’s largest landlords. VineBrook Homes is accused of intentionally avoiding maintenance on its rental properties. This comes days after the city sued an investment group that owns the Williamsburg Apartment complex. On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at the history of violations.

Plus, in 2020 Congress made emergency funds available to households using SNAP benefits. Now those payments are coming to an end. In Hamilton County, those emergency payments accounted for 44% of all funds provided to households using SNAP benefits. We'll hear how the county is responding.

Then, the Bengals and the Bills will face off this weekend for the first time since their Monday night game that got canceled after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Sunday we'll see a long-winning streak come to an end for one of the teams. The question is, which one?

We’ll discuss those top stories and more on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Quinlan Bentley, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



Wayne Box Miller, pregame, halftime and postgame host, Bengals Radio Network

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

