COVID-related restrictions are easing and people are venturing out again. But even as our masks come off, many in Greater Cincinnati are still struggling…
Real estate agents and landlords are looking ahead to later this year when the first of 3,000 Amazon Air employees start moving into the area.Agent…
Prospective Cincinnati home buyers and those looking for help keeping their homes up to code may now have an easier time finding assistance. In September,…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is helping Cincinnati clean up lead to protect families from long-term health issues.Cincinnati…
Cincinnati's Metropolitan Housing Authority is extending a moratorium on evictions again. The first extension took it to Sept. 1, but now lasts until the…
Renters in Cincinnati may soon have alternatives to providing a full-month's rent before moving into a new home. Council may require landlords to give…
Cincinnati council is considering a change to landlord obligations. The measure would require landlords to accept an insurance policy when they require a…
Cincinnati, like many communities across the country, has a lack of affordable housing. The federal department of Housing and Urban Development says…
The latest sustainability study from RENTCafé finds Cincinnati leads the Buckeye State when it comes to the number of green apartments. Eco-friendly…
Private development can mean economic opportunity, increased tax revenues and more jobs for local communities. But in many struggling Cincinnati…