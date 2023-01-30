As out-of-town landlords face city lawsuits, we look at how such investors impact the community

Cincinnati has filed suit against several out-of-town landlords for repeated violations. The list includes VineBrook Homes. The city calls its landlord practices illegal and predatory.

In a statement, Mayor Aftab Pureval said: "VineBrook's neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the city of Cincinnati will fight back with everything we have to protect our residents."

In response to the lawsuit, VineBrook provided this written statement: "We disagree with allegations in the city's complaint and will vigorously defend our company, employees and reputation. Since beginning our operations in Cincinnati 15 years ago, VineBrook has worked diligently and directly with the city to address business issues and provide safe and affordable housing. We view this latest development as an opportunity to refocus our efforts and we remain committed to providing safe, functional and affordable single-family rental homes to residents to help set them on a pathway to homeownership and a better financial future."

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look at the allegations, the issues behind large investment companies buying up housing stock, and the impact it has on the community.

Guests:



Virginia Tallent, interim assistant city manager, City of Cincinnati



Laura Brunner, president and CEO, The Port

