As the University of Cincinnati faces a housing shortage, students demand changes

The University of Cincinnati is facing a housing shortage after the campus welcome a record number of students again last fall. This forced some students into hotel rooms and off-campus housing.

UC's Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Jack Miner said the university has been working to fix its housing shortage on campus by renovating its existing dorms and directing students to off-campus housing options in the private market.

During a recent Board of Trustees meeting, a group of students protested the housing shortage. The UC Young Democratic Socialists of America have a list of demands, which include decreasing enrollment and compensating students who are wait-listed and forced into off-campus housing.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss how UC is addressing its housing shortage with students.

Guests:



Jack Miner, vice provost of Enrollment Management, University of Cincinnati



Carl Dieso, assistant vice president of university housing, University of Cincinnati



Angel Jackson, student and communications lead, UC Young Democratic Socialists of America



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



