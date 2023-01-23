© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati Observatory's Dean Regas shares 1,000 facts about space

Published January 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
What’s the largest known star? When will the universe cease to exist? How far does our solar system stretch? Astronomer Dean Regas answers this and 1,000 other questions in his new book 1,000 Facts About Space and he tells you everything you want to know about our favorite dwarf planet in How to Teach Grown-ups About Pluto.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some must-see celestial wonders in the night sky for 2023. Plus, humans are set to return to the moon in 2025. We dive into NASA’s Artemis III mission.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

