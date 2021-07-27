-
Dean's returned from his latest runaway eclipse chase back in June and has his report. Meanwhile, we are all endlessly fascinated by the mystery of black…
-
Dean and Anna continue their coverage and discussion of the Mars Perseverance Rover's exciting mission discussing its latest success: flight on another…
-
He’s a veteran TV meteorologist in the New York City area and an astronomer who writes for outlets like Space.com. Joe Rao recently listed his Top 10…
-
At some point this afternoon, the most advanced rover ever sent to Mars will touch down on the Red Planet to collect geologic samples in a quest to help…
-
Dean Regas, the astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory, has stayed busy during the pandemic with online tours and educational sessions; releasing the…
-
This month, the tiny planet Mercury will cross between us and the sun. This astronomical event is something that happens only 13 times every century. To…
-
Later this month the planet Mars will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years, appearing large and bright enough to be easily seen with the naked…
-
On July 12 Cincinnati Public Radio introduces a new podcast, "Looking Up," with the Cincinnati Observatory's Dean Regas and Anna Hehman. The first podcast…
-
At a distance of 320 light years from Earth there is a planet in constant daylight, with three suns and seasons longer than a human lifetime. We don’t…
-
He has been the outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory since 2000, written dozens of articles about the skies above us and co-hosts the popular…