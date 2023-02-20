New exhibit exploring Black liberation opens Feb. 25 at Kennedy Heights Arts Center

For the third year, Juneteenth Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Arts Center are teaming up to present Voices of Freedom, a visual and performing arts series celebrating Black history from a contemporary perspective.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the multi-disciplinary exhibition, When Liberation Comes, featuring new works from local artists, and how the exhibition continues community exploration around the themes of Juneteenth.

Guests:



Ellen Muse, Kennedy Heights Arts Center executive director

Lydia Morgan, founder of Juneteenth Cincinnati

Jeni Jenkins-Moore, artist and curator

Adoria L. Maxberry, artist



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

