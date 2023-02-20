© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
New exhibit exploring Black liberation opens Feb. 25 at Kennedy Heights Arts Center

Published February 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST
More than Friends_Natasha Quitano_in Voices of Freedom 2020_photo by Will Jones.jpg
Will Jones
/
Courtesy of Kennedy Arts Center
More than Friends, Natasha Quitano in Voices of Freedom 2020.

For the third year, Juneteenth Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Arts Center are teaming up to present Voices of Freedom, a visual and performing arts series celebrating Black history from a contemporary perspective.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the multi-disciplinary exhibition, When Liberation Comes, featuring new works from local artists, and how the exhibition continues community exploration around the themes of Juneteenth.

Guests:

  • Ellen Muse, Kennedy Heights Arts Center executive director
  • Lydia Morgan, founder of Juneteenth Cincinnati
  • Jeni Jenkins-Moore, artist and curator
  • Adoria L. Maxberry, artist

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

