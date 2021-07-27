-
While many communities, organizations, politicians and the corporate world are beginning to embrace the Juneteenth holiday, Cincinnati's Juneteenth…
-
Juneteenth Cincinnati, Inc. is acknowledging the important role of water in enslavement and freedom through a weekend "Wade In The Water" event.…
-
Dance, art, literature, poetry, and of course, jazz are a few of the cultural achievements that defined the Harlem Renaissance. Juneteenth Cincinnati and…
-
Hamilton County could use up to $2 million of federal CARES Act funding for a marketing effort to support struggling hotels, cultural institutions,…
-
Hamilton County doesn't formally recognize Columbus Day with a paid holiday on the second Monday in October. However, some collective bargaining units and…
-
For the first time, a Juneteenth flag is flying at Cincinnati's City Hall. The red and blue flag with a white star recognizes the date the last slaves in…
-
Hamilton County commissioners are honoring Juneteenth with a proclamation and by recommitting "ourselves to defending the self-evident truth, boldly…
-
Cincinnati's Juneteenth festival is going virtual this year. Juneteenth is the nationwide commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United…
-
A signed copy of the Emancipation Proclamation will be on display at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center starting Friday.Freedom Center…