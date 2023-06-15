Jeffery Harris' Southern baked beans
On a recent Cincinnati Edition, we explored the history and traditions of Juneteenth through food with three Cincinnati chefs. Here are their recipes you can make with your family and friends for the holiday.
This one comes from Jeffery Harris, owner and executive chef of Nolia Kitchen.
Ingredients
- 2 cans baked beans (any kind)
- 1/2 pound ground spicy sausage
- 1 tbs yellow mustard
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Render sausage until fully cooked and drain off the fat.
- Add sausage and all remaining ingredients to pot and bring to a simmer.
- Taste for seasoning and serve.