© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food

Jeffery Harris' Southern baked beans

91.7 WVXU
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Baked beans is one recipe to make to celebrate Juneteenth.
Candice Bell/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Pork and beans seasoned with bourbon whiskey, molasses, and brown sugar

On a recent Cincinnati Edition, we explored the history and traditions of Juneteenth through food with three Cincinnati chefs. Here are their recipes you can make with your family and friends for the holiday.

This one comes from Jeffery Harris, owner and executive chef of Nolia Kitchen.

RELATED: Aunt Flora's quick, no-mess key lime pie

Jeffery Harris' Southern baked beans

Ingredients

  • 2 cans baked beans (any kind)
  • 1/2 pound ground spicy sausage
  • 1 tbs yellow mustard
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  1. Render sausage until fully cooked and drain off the fat.
  2. Add sausage and all remaining ingredients to pot and bring to a simmer.
  3. Taste for seasoning and serve.
Tags
Food recipesJuneteenth