On a recent Cincinnati Edition, we explored the history and traditions of Juneteenth through food with three Cincinnati chefs. Here are their recipes you can make with your family and friends for the holiday.

This one comes from Jeffery Harris, owner and executive chef of Nolia Kitchen.

Jeffery Harris' Southern baked beans

Ingredients

2 cans baked beans (any kind)

1/2 pound ground spicy sausage

1 tbs yellow mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

Salt to taste

Instructions