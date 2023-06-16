Cincinnati's Official Juneteenth Parade returns for a second year

A new annual tradition returns Monday — Cincinnati's Official Juneteenth Parade. The parade, first held in 2022, will march through the West End and Downtown, beginning at 10 a.m.

"Juneteenth is a legacy and we want to build on that platform," explains Patrice Logan, acting committee chair. "We consider our Juneteenth parade that movement of change, and we just want to use that to bring the community together, to unite and to celebrate freedom, unity, and resilience."

This year's theme is "Legacy," and people are urged to wear purple. Logan says the parade will encourage people to think about their own legacies and how they impact each other. The parade will also honor the legacy of its founder, Melinda "MeMe" Brown, who died in December.

"She really rallied us all together to produce this change in our community by doing that parade, and to lose her this year, it was really hard for us to figure out what we do now," says Logan. "But one of the things that we wanted to do was just continue on (with) that legacy and the momentum that she created by just even bringing us together to celebrate Juneteenth."

Logan says the parade is a platform — a way to bring the community out to celebrate the holiday and provide young people a platform to perform and highlight the changes happening in their lives. It's also a way to celebrate local Black-owned businesses and the work they're doing to positively affect Cincinnati.

The parade steps off from Linn and Court streets in the West End, traveling east on Court Street before turning south on Plum and ending just before City Hall. Participants include drill teams, community organizations, performing arts groups, musical groups, local businesses and more.

Logan says this year's parade will be about the same size as last year, but she expects it will continue to gather momentum and grow in the future.

The parade is held in conjunction with Cincinnati's Juneteenth Festival, celebrating its 36th year.

From the parade's EventBrite page:

On Monday June 19, 2023, our community will gather to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and pay tribute to the enduring spirit of those who fought for freedom. It is a time to reflect on the progress we have made, acknowledge the challenges we still face, and stand united in the pursuit of equality and justice.

The Juneteenth Parade is more than just a procession; it’s a powerful statement of solidarity and a testament to the strength and resilience of our community. It serves as a platform for fostering understanding, promoting inclusivity, and igniting meaningful conversations that can lead to positive change.

