Gwen McFarlin and Russell Mock discuss priorities for their respective political parties

The new leader of the Hamilton County Republicans has a tough task ahead in a county that has turned blue. Former judge Russell Mock has stepped into the position vacated by Alex Triantafilou, who is now chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

On Cincinnati Edition, we sit down with Russell Mock and Hamilton County Democratic Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin to discuss their priorities. We'll take a look at Ohio's new election law that passed during the lame duck session and what it means for voter access. We'll also discuss the politicization of local school board elections and how, if at all, the parties are getting involved in those races. And we’ll hear what the parties are doing to recruit and support candidates for elected offices in townships, villages and smaller municipalities in Hamilton County.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

