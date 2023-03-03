A new push for medical marijuana in Kentucky, a toasty February, plus more top stories

Development north of TQL Stadium has homeowners facing uncertainty. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how they're weighing difficult options amid the demolition.

Then, a Kentucky Republican who's running for governor says the state needs to pass medical marijuana legislation in a way that will benefit Kentucky farmers. We'll discuss the three components of what Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is calling his "Common Sense Plan."

Plus, if you've been thinking something felt different about last month, you're right. We'll hear about one of the warmest Februarys on record.

Guests:



Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Mark Payne, politics and government reporter, LINK NKY



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



Brandon Spinner, meteorologist, WCPO 9



