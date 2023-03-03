© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

A new push for medical marijuana in Kentucky, a toasty February, plus more top stories

Published March 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
WVXU

Development north of TQL Stadium has homeowners facing uncertainty. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss how they're weighing difficult options amid the demolition.

Then, a Kentucky Republican who's running for governor says the state needs to pass medical marijuana legislation in a way that will benefit Kentucky farmers. We'll discuss the three components of what Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is calling his "Common Sense Plan."

Plus, if you've been thinking something felt different about last month, you're right. We'll hear about one of the warmest Februarys on record.

Guests:

  • Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU
  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Mark Payne, politics and government reporter, LINK NKY
  • Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU
  • Brandon Spinner, meteorologist, WCPO 9

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

