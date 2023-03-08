Some Sedamsville residents given 30 days to vacate their homes after landlord fails to pay taxes

A group of residents in Sedamsville have until the end of the month to vacate their homes or face eviction. The homes are owned by landlord John Klosterman, who faces a string of legal troubles. The Port of Greater Cincinnati is in the process of buying the properties but has not closed on the sale.

A court-appointed receiver took control of the properties in 2020. He told WVXU he authorized the notices to vacate because the properties weren’t generating enough rent to cover expenses.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the next steps for the residents and whether they are getting any support as they search for a new place to live.

Guests:



Seth Walsh, councilmember, Cincinnati City Council



Madeline Ottilie, multimedia journalist, WCPO 9

