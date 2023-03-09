Downbound Books hosts indie publisher Two Dollar Radio for an event to engage readers

When you buy a book, how much do you think about the company that's published it? Many indie publishers work with authors whose voices are underrepresented by the big publishing houses. And two based here in Ohio have been getting attention for their success in doing just that.

One of them, Columbus-based Two Dollar Radio, will be at Northside's Downbound Books March 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to engage with readers.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the role of independent publishing and the Midwest literary scene.

