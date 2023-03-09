© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Downbound Books hosts indie publisher Two Dollar Radio for an event to engage readers

Published March 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Books!
Abhi Sharma
/
Flickr

When you buy a book, how much do you think about the company that's published it? Many indie publishers work with authors whose voices are underrepresented by the big publishing houses. And two based here in Ohio have been getting attention for their success in doing just that.

One of them, Columbus-based Two Dollar Radio, will be at Northside's Downbound Books March 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to engage with readers.

Downbound Books is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the role of independent publishing and the Midwest literary scene.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

    Tags
    Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionbooks
    Stay Connected