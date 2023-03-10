Guilty verdicts in the Larry Householder racketeering trial, plus more top stories

Jurors found former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges guilty of racketeering in federal court in Cincinnati on Thursday. It’s considered the largest bribery and money laundering scheme ever perpetuated against the people of Ohio. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll discuss what Householder and Borges could face at sentencing.

Ohio lawmakers are once again looking to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports. House Bill 6 got its first hearing this week after a similar bill failed twice in the last General Assembly. We'll look at the proposal, which no longer includes controversial language on genital exams, and why some worry the exams still could be performed.

And, Ohio lawmakers are also busy with a bill to overhaul child custody rules in the state. House Bill 14 would give divorced parents equal responsibility and time with their children at the default arrangement. Plus, Ohio has a new medical marijuana bill. We'll hear about the complaints with the state's medical marijuana program and whether this legislation could address them.

