Your questions answered about Kentucky's medical marijuana executive order

Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order to partly legalize medical marijuana is in effect in Kentucky. So what does that mean in the Bluegrass state? There's some confusion surrounding the order, including where you can legally purchase medical cannabis.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss who qualifies and how patients can access medical marijuana with a former member of Gov. Beshear's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Alex Kreit, director, Center on Addiction Law & Policy, assistant professor of law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law



Aaron Mudd, service journalist, Lexington Herald-Leader



