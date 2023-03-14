© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Your questions answered about Kentucky's medical marijuana executive order

Published March 14, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT
Marijuana
David McNew
/
Getty Images

Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order to partly legalize medical marijuana is in effect in Kentucky. So what does that mean in the Bluegrass state? There's some confusion surrounding the order, including where you can legally purchase medical cannabis.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss who qualifies and how patients can access medical marijuana with a former member of Gov. Beshear's Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionKentucky NewsAndy Beshearmedical marijuana
Stay Connected