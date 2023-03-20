How Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge wants to prevent tragedy from striking the community again

It has been a little more than two decades since the police killing of Timothy Thomas. In the wake of his death, the city of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Black United Front created the historic Collaborative Agreement — a community-police relations plan that became a national model for law enforcement.

The number of fatal police shootings has risen slightly across the nation in recent years, according to a Washington Post analysis. And Black Americans are killed at a much higher rate than white Americans. Most recently, we saw the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

We sit down with Cincinnati's police chief, Teresa Theetge, who was named to the role in December; and founder of the Cincinnati Black United Front, Iris Roley, to discuss the Collaborative Agreement and how they are working to prevent another tragedy in Cincinnati.

Guests:

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge

Iris Roley, founder Cincinnati Black United Front

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

