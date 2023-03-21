A preview of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Barrow Conservation Lecture Series

For the past 30 years, the Barrows Conservation Lecture Series has brought naturalists and scientists to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden to discuss wildlife issues effecting the globe. This year's presenters are experts on wild bears, the Mexican wolf, raptors and conservation issues.

On March 22, Tom Smith, Ph.d., a professor of Wildlife Sciences at Brigham Young University, gives a talk about human-bear interactions.

On April 5, Maggie Dwire, deputy Mexican wolf recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, discusses how the Mexican wolf has made a remarkable comeback.

On April 19, Kate Davis of Raptors of the Rockies discusses her raptor program in Western Montana.

On May 3, Ancilleno Davis, Ph.d., senior scientist and policy analyst at the Bahamas National Trust, discusses conservation issues in both the marine and terrestrial environment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we have a preview of the upcoming lecture series.

Guests:



Tom Smith, Ph.d., professor of Wildlife Sciences, Brigham Young University



Maggie Dwire, deputy Mexican wolf recovery coordinator, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

