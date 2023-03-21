Veteran journalist Peter Prengaman to discuss climate reporting at NKU

The global average temperature is estimated to pass a critical threshold in the next decade, but there still may be a chance to shift course, according to a major new report released Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

It's a report that Peter Prengaman with the Associated Press is watching very closely. He leads a newly created team covering climate change worldwide.

He'll be speaking at Northern Kentucky University's Griffin Hall March 22. The event is part of the Scripps Howard Center's community lecture series, Six@Six.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with him about the Associated Press's priorities and goals with its climate coverage and what's the next big story he'll be watching.

Guest:



Peter Prengaman, climate and environmental editor, The Associated Press

