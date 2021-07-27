-
He's the finest Cincinnati journalist that you've never heard of.Dan Sewell, the Associated Press Cincinnati-based correspondent, has been honored by Sen.…
-
Congratulations to Tana Weingartner, Ambriehl Crutchfield, News Director Maryanne Zeleznik and the rest of the WVXU news staff for their awards from the…
-
There is no shortage of political news in an ever-changing, fast-moving cycle. The Associated Press is responsible for disseminating information not only…
-
It's the biggest story of my news career, one I've written about for 40 years – the 165 deaths in the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire on May 28, 1977.For…
-
Rich Boehne, the former Cincinnati Post business reporter and business editor who has served as president and CEO of parent Scripps since 2008, will…
-
Congrats to my coworkers (especially Tana Weingartner) at WVXU-FM, who won first place for "Best Newscast" at the Ohio Associated Press Awards presented…
-
Anchor Scott Schneider is leaving WXIX-TV soon… And news director Kevin Roach and investigative reporter Hagit Limor are gone from the staff, although…