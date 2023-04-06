© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Meet Cincinnati's 'forgotten' Black opera singer, Nadine Waters

Published April 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
Cincinnati Public Library
/
Poster of Nadine Waters' performance at the historic Emery Theatre in Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Public Library's Genealogy and Local History Department's project, Exceptional Cincinnatians, returns with a new collection of little-known and untold stories of Cincinnatians whose work helped shape the city's cultural framework.

The project features a series of recorded oral histories presented in episodic mini documentaries that includes face-to-face interviews, scanned images and artifacts from the library's collection and present-day footage.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about soprano Nadine Waters, a former resident of Cincinnati neighborhood Wyoming, and the indelible mark of her operatic career on Cincinnati's classical music scene.

Guests:

  • Clarity Amrein, Community Content Coordinator, genealogy & Local History at the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library 
  • Jennifer Sauers, Wyoming Historical Society member

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

