Meet Cincinnati's 'forgotten' Black opera singer, Nadine Waters

Cincinnati Public Library's Genealogy and Local History Department's project, Exceptional Cincinnatians , returns with a new collection of little-known and untold stories of Cincinnatians whose work helped shape the city's cultural framework.

The project features a series of recorded oral histories presented in episodic mini documentaries that includes face-to-face interviews, scanned images and artifacts from the library's collection and present-day footage.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about soprano Nadine Waters , a former resident of Cincinnati neighborhood Wyoming, and the indelible mark of her operatic career on Cincinnati's classical music scene.

Guests:

Clarity Amrein, Community Content Coordinator, genealogy & Local History at the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library

Jennifer Sauers, Wyoming Historical Society member

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

