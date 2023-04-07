ACLU files suit over new ban on gender-affirming care in Indiana, plus more top stories

Indiana’s governor signed a bill into law this week that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Now the ACLU of Indiana has filed suit to try to stop the ban from going into effect. On Cincinnati Edition we’ll hear how these bills are taking hold nationwide.

Plus, Ohio’s new distracted driving law and new voter ID law both took effect this week. We’ll talk about what you need to know.

Then, Cincinnati’s former fire chief was terminated over what’s been called a hostile work environment toward women. We’ll hear what his personnel file contained and discuss some of the other challenges facing the fire department.

Guests:



Lauren Chapman, digital editor, Indiana Public Broadcasting



Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU



Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU



Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU



Zack Carreon, reporter, WVXU



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: