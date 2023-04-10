A U.S. Army veteran's lessons from Ukraine

When Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Mark Arnold began collecting medical supplies to help in any way he could. Last fall, he travelled twice to Ukraine to deliver those supplies to frontline medics.

While there, the U.S. Army veteran met with medics, military leaders and liberated citizens who endured relentless shelling. He'll recount his stories of traveling in Mykolaiv and Kherson during a talk at Miami University titled, The Ukraine Invasion, One Year On: Stories from the Front, on Thursday, April 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Cincinnati Edition, he discusses what he learned from the Ukrainian people.

Mark Arnold, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General



