© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

A U.S. Army veteran's lessons from Ukraine

Published April 10, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Arnold with Kherson children after liberation.jpg
Provided
/
Children in the Kherson city square wait with Mark Arnold for food relief. The children said they were continuously frightened and spent much of their time hiding in basements throughout the occupation. There was never enough food because Russians from Crimea came and took everything they had.

When Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Mark Arnold began collecting medical supplies to help in any way he could. Last fall, he travelled twice to Ukraine to deliver those supplies to frontline medics.

While there, the U.S. Army veteran met with medics, military leaders and liberated citizens who endured relentless shelling. He'll recount his stories of traveling in Mykolaiv and Kherson during a talk at Miami University titled, The Ukraine Invasion, One Year On: Stories from the Front, on Thursday, April 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Cincinnati Edition, he discusses what he learned from the Ukrainian people.

Guest:

  • Mark Arnold,  retired U.S. Army Brigadier General

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionUkraineMiami UniversityRussia
Stay Connected