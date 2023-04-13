© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio lawmakers again introduce a bill to abolish the death penalty. Could it pass this time?

Published April 13, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Statehouse News Bureau
A bill to abolish the death penalty in Ohio has been proposed many times. But this time around, the measure has more bipartisan support than ever before.

Could this be the year the legislation passes? And would Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sign the measure if it does?

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss the bill and who's supporting and opposing it.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

