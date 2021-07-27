-
Ohio's death penalty has long been a controversial topic. Now, a growing movement of conservative activists and elected leaders wants to eliminate the…
The death penalty has long been a contentious topic in American life. And recent political rumblings -- both nationally and in Ohio -- suggest its future…
During the lame duck session in December, the Ohio General Assembly gave final approval to legislation prohibiting execution of the severely mentally ill.…
A Cincinnati social justice agency working to end the death penalty in Ohio is out with a new report, calulating its cost and arguing it's randomly…
Former Governor Ted Strickland is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment, saying he regrets the way he handled Ohio’s death penalty...
A national group of conservatives that oppose capital punishment has made Ohio the 14 th state for its campaign to repeal of the death penalty. The...
As Ohio prisons officials work on a way to continue carrying out executions, House and Senate leaders are considering having deeper discussions on the...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has delayed three upcoming executions.
There hasn’t been a killer put to death in Ohio in 18 months. And the state’s last execution has likely taken place, according to the architect of Ohio...
Opponents of the death penalty say they are concerned about a newly proposed abortion ban that could charge a woman who gets an abortion and a doctor...