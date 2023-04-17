From drama, to sci-fi to Afrofuturism, check out these film and streaming adaptations

Whether it's Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple or Liam Neeson in Schindler's List, film adaptations transform our favorite novels for the big screen. With streaming now in the game, there are more ways to watch these books come to life.

Film critic tt stern-enzi has a list of recommendations for adaptions from the writings of Colson Whitehead, Alice Walker, Suzanne Collins and more. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his picks for the season.

Guest:



tt stern-enzi, film critic

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: