What you don't know about Ari Shapiro could fill a book

If you're a regular listener to NPR, you might think you know Ari Shapiro. He's an award-winning journalist who's been one of the hosts of NPR's award-winning All Things Considered since 2015.

His long career includes working as an international correspondent based in London. He was the network's White House correspondent during the Obama administration and NPR's justice correspondent for five years during the George W. Bush administration.

But what you don’'t know about Shapiro is enough to fill a book. And he's got a new memoir called The Best Strangers in the World to fill in those blanks. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his new memoir and his career.

Guest:



Ari Shapiro, host, All Things Considered

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: