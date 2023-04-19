© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

We're talking to — and about — women in government

Published April 19, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Liz Keating and Denise Driehaus
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Cincinnati Council Member Liz Keating (left) and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

In elections across the country and in our region in recent years, we have seen more and more women jumping into the race and winning elected office.

Hamilton County now has more women in elected offices than any other of Ohio's 88 counties.

WVXU is bring some of these office holders together to share their stories of public service in a series called Women in Government. On Cincinnati Edition, we begin the series with Cincinnati Council Member Liz Keating and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

