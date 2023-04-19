We're talking to — and about — women in government

In elections across the country and in our region in recent years, we have seen more and more women jumping into the race and winning elected office.

Hamilton County now has more women in elected offices than any other of Ohio's 88 counties.

WVXU is bring some of these office holders together to share their stories of public service in a series called Women in Government. On Cincinnati Edition, we begin the series with Cincinnati Council Member Liz Keating and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

